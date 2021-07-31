Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VUZI opened at $14.80 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $933.48 million, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

