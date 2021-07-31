Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vuzix by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

