VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 27,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile (NASDAQ:VPCB)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

