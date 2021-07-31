Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNO opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

