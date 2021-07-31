Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 74,301 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,301 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 331,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

