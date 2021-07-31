Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

