Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $181.95. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

