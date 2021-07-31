Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,195 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after purchasing an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,481,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $245.94 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

