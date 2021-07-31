Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,395 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 402,017 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock worth $104,920,410. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $50.47 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.