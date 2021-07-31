Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,832 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cohen & Steers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 282.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 73.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5,123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

