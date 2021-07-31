Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €218.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.