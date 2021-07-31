Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Vocera Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.590 EPS.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 322.69 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

