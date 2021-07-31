Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.59 ($38.34).

Separately, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €28.50 ($33.53) on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.71.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

