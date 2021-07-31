Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $181,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.