Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.04, but opened at $41.30. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 4,101 shares.

The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

