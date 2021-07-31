Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

VMAR opened at $6.94 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.16 and a quick ratio of 22.95.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

