Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology is benefiting from the strength across its resistor, diode and opto product lines. Further, robust magnetics offerings which are driving growth in the specialty business, are contributing well. Also, expanding presence in the industrial, military and medical end-markets owing to strong resistors and capacitors is a positive. Additionally, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars are tailwinds. Further, recovery in the automotive sector and Asian markets especially China is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility remain major headwinds for the company. Further, intensifying competition poses a serious risk to the company’s market position.”

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.96.

NYSE VSH opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $7,583,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.