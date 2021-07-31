Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

