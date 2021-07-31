Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.80. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

