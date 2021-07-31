Visa Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V opened at $246.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

