Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMKRU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,922,000.

TMKRU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

