Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 314,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

