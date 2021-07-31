Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,228,000 after buying an additional 51,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $182.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $183.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.