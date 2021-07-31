Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIQU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

VTIQU opened at $9.98 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

