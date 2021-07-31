Virtu Financial LLC Invests $498,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

