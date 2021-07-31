Virtu Financial LLC Invests $457,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.35. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $248.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

