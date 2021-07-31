Virtu Financial LLC Has $512,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Uranium Energy worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEC stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $506.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,866 shares of company stock valued at $788,989. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

