Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Liberum Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.70. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.09.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
