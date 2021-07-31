Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Liberum Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.70. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.09.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total value of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

