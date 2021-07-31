Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $50,490.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25.

Shares of VIR opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.