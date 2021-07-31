Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $233.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

