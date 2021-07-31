Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $267.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.42. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.