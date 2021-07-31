Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.99 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

