Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.