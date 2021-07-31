Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,363 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

