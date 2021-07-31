VIG (VIG) 1-Day Volume Hits $492.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, VIG has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $868,589.71 and $492.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000921 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,118,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

