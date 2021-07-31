Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Jason Carlson Sells 1,459 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Jason Carlson sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $164,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $58,327.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicor stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in Vicor by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.