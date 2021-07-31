Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Jason Carlson Sells 1,459 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Jason Carlson sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $164,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $58,327.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vicor stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
