Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.43 million, a P/E ratio of -228.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at $32,325,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

