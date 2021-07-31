Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE VRT opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

