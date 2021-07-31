Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 29.80%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $201.58 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.