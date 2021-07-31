Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

PLYM stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $678.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

