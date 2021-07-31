Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Yatsen by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NYSE:YSG opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

