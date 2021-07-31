Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $678.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.