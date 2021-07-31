Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.23% of AIM ImmunoTech worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 150.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 468,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 116,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at $432,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 52.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 9,718.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM).

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.