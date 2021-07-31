Verasity (VRA) Trading 17.2% Higher This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Verasity has a total market cap of $44.51 million and $10.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,051,177,435 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

