Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,836. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.