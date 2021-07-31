Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $44.56 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

