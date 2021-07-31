Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 482,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $337.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.90. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

