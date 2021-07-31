Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $107,825.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $21.68 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

