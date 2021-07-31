Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.89 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $13.54 or 0.00033691 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $18,629.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
