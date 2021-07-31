Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.76. 4,806,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

